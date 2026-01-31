Onions and more Onions

Today came home an alternative route in hope of seeing a different scene for todays photo. We live near a large market garden area and the district is renowned for it's Potatoes and Onions, most of the onions have already been harvested but some were caught out in the recent very wet weather, so they are still lying in the paddocks drying. Beyond the brown drying onions it looks like it could still be some green onions still waiting harvest.

If you see Pukekohe Long Keep Onions in a supermarket near you this is probably where they came from.