Onions and more Onions by julzmaioro
Onions and more Onions

Today came home an alternative route in hope of seeing a different scene for todays photo. We live near a large market garden area and the district is renowned for it's Potatoes and Onions, most of the onions have already been harvested but some were caught out in the recent very wet weather, so they are still lying in the paddocks drying. Beyond the brown drying onions it looks like it could still be some green onions still waiting harvest.
If you see Pukekohe Long Keep Onions in a supermarket near you this is probably where they came from.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1273% complete

Dianne ace
That’s so funny - we were on our way to Port Waikato today and I said to Chook that I need a photo of the drying onions! You’ve beaten me to it! Great leading lines.
January 31st, 2026  
