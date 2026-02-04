Previous
Golden Light sweeping the Land by julzmaioro
Golden Light sweeping the Land

Another shot from yesterday golden sunrise as it swept further across the flats below us, highlighting the hills in the distance.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
