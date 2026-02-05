Previous
Wheelbarrow full of colour by julzmaioro
Photo 4652

Wheelbarrow full of colour

I had some helpers in the garden clearing a very overgrown Salvia that had just taken over the whole bed. so now I have a large space to plant some colour. Probably my job for tomorrow.
5th February 2026

julia

