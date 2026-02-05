Sign up
Photo 4652
Wheelbarrow full of colour
I had some helpers in the garden clearing a very overgrown Salvia that had just taken over the whole bed. so now I have a large space to plant some colour. Probably my job for tomorrow.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
7
365
NIKON Z f
5th February 2026 4:54pm
marigolds
zinnia
osteaspermum
