Previous
The Lightening Tree by julzmaioro
Photo 4659

The Lightening Tree

Another shot looking for onion fields the other day.
When I saw this tree, I was reminded of a TV program I watched when I got home from school back in the early 70's. Follyfot and the theme song was called The Lightening Tree sung by The Settlers. It must of been a great program for me to remember it so clearly after all this time.
Does it job any other memories. It was a English program. Just googled and it was ITV Yorkshire.. must of been in my blood as my Grandparents were from Yorkshire.
Loved the derelict shed as well.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve ace
Wow nice shoot - love the black and white
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact