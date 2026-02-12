The Lightening Tree

Another shot looking for onion fields the other day.

When I saw this tree, I was reminded of a TV program I watched when I got home from school back in the early 70's. Follyfot and the theme song was called The Lightening Tree sung by The Settlers. It must of been a great program for me to remember it so clearly after all this time.

Does it job any other memories. It was a English program. Just googled and it was ITV Yorkshire.. must of been in my blood as my Grandparents were from Yorkshire.

Loved the derelict shed as well.