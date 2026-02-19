Sign up
Previous
Photo 4666
Fluffy Bum
No photo this afternoon, so popped outside to get a shot, of course the inevitable happened, the wind got up. I waited a few minutes and the bumble landed. love his fluffyness.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5773
photos
167
followers
191
following
1278% complete
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
19th February 2026 4:01pm
Tags
fluffy
,
bumblebee
,
dahlia
gloria jones
ace
Awesome macro
February 19th, 2026
