Previous
Photo 4669
Lemon Strawflower
This is one of the new colours I have in the strawflowers this year. Very pleased with this one.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5776
photos
167
followers
191
following
1279% complete
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
21st February 2026 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
yellow
,
lemon
,
strawflower
Annie D
ace
I love strawflowers - lovely colour :)
February 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
February 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely
February 22nd, 2026
