Previous
Photo 4672
Two Mornings in a row.
Another early morning to catch some sunrise colour this morning. Earlier than yesterday and a slightly different direction but yes as
@happypat
mention in my PJ's and gumboots.. Looking South East over the Waikato river and the River Hills.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5779
photos
167
followers
191
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
25th February 2026 6:48am
Tags
sunrise
,
north
,
waikato
