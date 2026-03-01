Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4676
Good little worker.
While checking up on my Monarchs I spied a little Lady bird. and I was pleased to see that he was chowing down the aphids that are also running rampant on the Swan plant. There is a lot of action on this plant.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5783
photos
167
followers
191
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
26th February 2026 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aphids
,
lady-bird
,
swan-plant
Dianne
ace
Great little vacuum cleaners for the aphids.
March 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close