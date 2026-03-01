Previous
Good little worker. by julzmaioro
Good little worker.

While checking up on my Monarchs I spied a little Lady bird. and I was pleased to see that he was chowing down the aphids that are also running rampant on the Swan plant. There is a lot of action on this plant.
Dianne ace
Great little vacuum cleaners for the aphids.
March 1st, 2026  
