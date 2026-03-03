Sign up
Previous
Photo 4678
Peaceful walk.
Late evening on the beach after a busy Sunday with lots of fisherman and joy riders going further up the coast. I thought it was quite a sharp contrast between all the busy tyre tracks and the two sets of ladies going for a quiet walk.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5785
photos
167
followers
191
following
1281% complete
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
1st March 2026 7:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
coast
,
west
,
black sand beach'
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture, composition, sense of scale
March 3rd, 2026
Taffy
ace
Fabulous composition and great textures and tones as well.
March 3rd, 2026
