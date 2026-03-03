Previous
Peaceful walk. by julzmaioro
Peaceful walk.

Late evening on the beach after a busy Sunday with lots of fisherman and joy riders going further up the coast. I thought it was quite a sharp contrast between all the busy tyre tracks and the two sets of ladies going for a quiet walk.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

julia

@julzmaioro
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture, composition, sense of scale
March 3rd, 2026  
Taffy ace
Fabulous composition and great textures and tones as well.
March 3rd, 2026  
