Previous
Photo 4680
Cows in the Mist
Cows were in the 'Front paddock' today and it looked a very peaceful scene with the mist still drifting in the low spots before it got kissed by the sun and get burnt off.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
5th March 2026 7:38am
Tags
morning
,
early
,
mist
,
'the girls
Babs
ace
Love the band of mist. Beginning to look like autumn in New Zealand
March 5th, 2026
julia
ace
@onewing
yes and feeling it at times..
March 5th, 2026
