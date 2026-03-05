Previous
Cows in the Mist by julzmaioro
Cows in the Mist

Cows were in the 'Front paddock' today and it looked a very peaceful scene with the mist still drifting in the low spots before it got kissed by the sun and get burnt off.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Babs ace
Love the band of mist. Beginning to look like autumn in New Zealand
March 5th, 2026  
julia ace
@onewing yes and feeling it at times..
March 5th, 2026  
