Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4684
Happy Bumble
Last year I planted some strawflowers or Helichrysums, and I was very pleased with them as they had colour all winter. I planted more this year and some statice as well. Look forward to seeing them together.
The bumble bee's enjoy them as well.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5791
photos
167
followers
191
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
9th March 2026 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
bumble
,
helichrysum
,
strawflowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close