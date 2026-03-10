Farmer on the Hill

This hill has always been referred to as The Big Hill, and when I saw FG with the Little Tractor on top of The Big Hill doing some spraying, I quickly grabbed the camera. This little David Brown tractor has been a great little workhorse and is now 50 years old. Yes we do have bigger and more powerful tractors but this is great to use on those small jobs, and also good for feeding out when it gets real muddy.. doesn't make so much mess..

After having a pretty wet summer, we now have a dry spell, and the hills are drying out quickly.