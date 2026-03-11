Previous
Alone by julzmaioro
Alone

Had our first camera club meeting on Monday night. Unfortunately, I couldn't attend, but I did enter 3 images, The set subject was Coastal moods .. This shot was from my time down at the coast just in the golden hour, this is a lady who was having a maternity shoot, It was tricky getting her isolated, but thankfully I did catch her with just the photographer in shot, so took the shot and delt with the photographer later. Disappointed that it only scored a merit as I felt it filled the moodiness well.
julia

