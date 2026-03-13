Previous
Garden Fairy by julzmaioro
Photo 4688

Garden Fairy

This Dahlia has been a bit late in flowering but pleased it finally has , and so far stood up to some pretty strong winds. The Fairy in the background was a pressy for Christmas a few years ago, I think they are working well together.
13th March 2026

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
