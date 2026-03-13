Sign up
Photo 4688
Garden Fairy
This Dahlia has been a bit late in flowering but pleased it finally has , and so far stood up to some pretty strong winds. The Fairy in the background was a pressy for Christmas a few years ago, I think they are working well together.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5
365
NIKON Z f
5th March 2026 4:28pm
garden
fairy
dahlia
