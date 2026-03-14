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Frangipani by julzmaioro
Photo 4689

Frangipani

Been waiting for a few weeks for the first flower to unfurl. Finally, over the last couple of days out they popped. Love the colour, form and perfume of these little tropical beauties..
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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