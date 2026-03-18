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Previous
Photo 4693
White Out
had to make a quick exit from the breakfast table this morning, just as the light was awakening the flats below and highlighting the fog. Love the layers.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
18th March 2026 7:36am
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morning
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early
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fog
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flats
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