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Previous
Photo 4694
Precious Moments
Lovely to spend time with this little munchkin.. Tūī is 6 months old tomorrow and he is doing very well and growing like a little mushroom.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
18th March 2026 10:35am
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happy
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Babs
ace
He looks like quite a lively boy
March 19th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. He's a wee cutie!
March 19th, 2026
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