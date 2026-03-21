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Previous
Photo 4696
Depth of field
Had a bit of a play with my 40mm lens today and played with the depth of field. My strawflowers are putting on a good display at the moment, but these two flowers were a bit isolated, so the background was not too busy.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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10
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2
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
21st March 2026 3:02pm
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shallow depth of field
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strawflower
Dianne
ace
Fantastic result!
March 21st, 2026
Lee-Ann
Beautiful
March 21st, 2026
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