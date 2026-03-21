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Depth of field by julzmaioro
Photo 4696

Depth of field

Had a bit of a play with my 40mm lens today and played with the depth of field. My strawflowers are putting on a good display at the moment, but these two flowers were a bit isolated, so the background was not too busy.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Dianne ace
Fantastic result!
March 21st, 2026  
Lee-Ann
Beautiful
March 21st, 2026  
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