Previous
Monarch and Dahlia by julzmaioro
Photo 4698

Monarch and Dahlia

I have had several monarch Chrysalis on the swan plant and I have been keeping a close eye on them to catch them unfolding.. But so far no luck. This looks like a newly hatched one to me, exploring the garden.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact