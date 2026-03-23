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Previous
Photo 4698
Monarch and Dahlia
I have had several monarch Chrysalis on the swan plant and I have been keeping a close eye on them to catch them unfolding.. But so far no luck. This looks like a newly hatched one to me, exploring the garden.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
22nd March 2026 4:02pm
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