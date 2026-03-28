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Previous
Photo 4703
Through the Mist
A friend and I went on a little adventure today with our camera's.. There was some nice fog around but not too thick that the sun didn't come through. We stopped at a small cemetery, and it was great that the fog was masking the busy backgrounds..
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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365
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NIKON Z f
Taken
28th March 2026 9:49am
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Dianne
ace
Lovely image and light.
March 28th, 2026
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