Previous
Through the Mist by julzmaioro
Photo 4703

Through the Mist

A friend and I went on a little adventure today with our camera's.. There was some nice fog around but not too thick that the sun didn't come through. We stopped at a small cemetery, and it was great that the fog was masking the busy backgrounds..
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Lovely image and light.
March 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact