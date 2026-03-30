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Shed in the Fog by julzmaioro
Photo 4705

Shed in the Fog

While in the Cemetery the other day just as we were about to leave the fog cleared a little so that I could see the old hay shed in a nearby paddock.. Made a very moody scene.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that light fog is just magic
March 30th, 2026  
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