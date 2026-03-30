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Previous
Photo 4705
Shed in the Fog
While in the Cemetery the other day just as we were about to leave the fog cleared a little so that I could see the old hay shed in a nearby paddock.. Made a very moody scene.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z f
Taken
28th March 2026 10:04am
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fog
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shed
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hay
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that light fog is just magic
March 30th, 2026
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