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Story Time.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4714

Story Time..

Little Tūī was very absorbed in listening to Tiddler by Julia Donaldson (of Gruffalo fame).. He was not in any hurry to hear the next page.. Great to get little ones interested in books at a young age.. Tūī is 6 1/2months old.. ..
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Love the look of concentration
April 8th, 2026  
Dianne ace
He is such a gorgeous little guy - and look at him concentrating on that story! He'll be ready for school by the time he is two...
April 8th, 2026  
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