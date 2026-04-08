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Previous
Photo 4714
Story Time..
Little Tūī was very absorbed in listening to Tiddler by Julia Donaldson (of Gruffalo fame).. He was not in any hurry to hear the next page.. Great to get little ones interested in books at a young age.. Tūī is 6 1/2months old.. ..
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
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SM-G780G
Taken
8th April 2026 11:26am
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and
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story
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mum
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tūī
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tiddler
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book..
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Love the look of concentration
April 8th, 2026
Dianne
ace
He is such a gorgeous little guy - and look at him concentrating on that story! He'll be ready for school by the time he is two...
April 8th, 2026
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