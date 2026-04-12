Family Hunting

The Hunt yesterday was a Kids Hunt where they encourage the whole family to come along.. Some very young with ponies being on a lead, and the very fit parents walking with them. Others with their own charges.

This family has Mum on a big horse and Dad Leading the 6 year old daughter, and 9 year old brother/son walking along with them, they covered a lot of ground and I guess the kids would of been pretty tired when they got home. I did see the lad George have a couple of very big ham and salad rolls when they got back.

There was another family of 3 kids 2 on horses and Mum or dad with the 3 month old baby in a front pack.. Devoted to the sport..