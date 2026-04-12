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Family Hunting by julzmaioro
Photo 4718

Family Hunting

The Hunt yesterday was a Kids Hunt where they encourage the whole family to come along.. Some very young with ponies being on a lead, and the very fit parents walking with them. Others with their own charges.
This family has Mum on a big horse and Dad Leading the 6 year old daughter, and 9 year old brother/son walking along with them, they covered a lot of ground and I guess the kids would of been pretty tired when they got home. I did see the lad George have a couple of very big ham and salad rolls when they got back.
There was another family of 3 kids 2 on horses and Mum or dad with the 3 month old baby in a front pack.. Devoted to the sport..
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details

Dianne ace
They must all be pretty fit! Great image.
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 12th, 2026  
Brian ace
Great story telling
April 12th, 2026  
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