1930 School Boys.

I had this photo sent to me the other day to identify which one was my Father. It didn't take long as he seems quite identifiable. I had never seen a photo of him so young so this was lovely to see.

The small country school he went to is having a celebration on ANZAC day (25th April) and they are dedicating a roll of Honour board of the WW2 soldiers. So it is lovely they are being remembered.

My Father (Wally) and his two Sisters had a big challenge just to get to school as they had to walk several miles over farmland and most of it was very hilly and a creek or two to cross, alot for small children. We (as kids) got reminded of this often when we complained about our long drive way to walk to catch the school bus.

Dad is the cute little guy far right looking straight at the camera.