Sunset's on ANZAC Day

Over the weekend FG and I stayed at an Airb'n'b It wasn't far from home but it was still a real treat, as it use to be a Headmaster's House from the school my father went to. The house has been done up beautifully and we had a lovely time. There was opportunity for both sunset and sunrise shots. This is a sunset shot and looking to the east (sunrises in the east) It is looking out over our small town and beyond. The two bright lights on the far hills is probably glass houses, with the setting sun shining on them.