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Sunset's on ANZAC Day by julzmaioro
Photo 4733

Sunset's on ANZAC Day

Over the weekend FG and I stayed at an Airb'n'b It wasn't far from home but it was still a real treat, as it use to be a Headmaster's House from the school my father went to. The house has been done up beautifully and we had a lovely time. There was opportunity for both sunset and sunrise shots. This is a sunset shot and looking to the east (sunrises in the east) It is looking out over our small town and beyond. The two bright lights on the far hills is probably glass houses, with the setting sun shining on them.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely landscape photo.
April 27th, 2026  
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