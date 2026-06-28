Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4796
Above the Fog
I took this shot a little later than the sunrise shot. It was a stunning morning with the light fog skimming the flats and a lovely clear view to Thames hills (on the East Coast) We are on the West Coast.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5903
photos
166
followers
192
following
1313% complete
View this month »
4789
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
28th June 2026 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
foggy
,
hour.winter
Dianne
ace
Amazing view down across the top of the fog.
June 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such magical sight with the morning mist still hugging the land - so lovely ! fav
June 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close