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Above the Fog by julzmaioro
Photo 4796

Above the Fog

I took this shot a little later than the sunrise shot. It was a stunning morning with the light fog skimming the flats and a lovely clear view to Thames hills (on the East Coast) We are on the West Coast.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details

Dianne ace
Amazing view down across the top of the fog.
June 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such magical sight with the morning mist still hugging the land - so lovely ! fav
June 28th, 2026  
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