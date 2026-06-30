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Previous
Photo 4797
Todays Morning View..
Not at home at the moment, but good to be somewhere with a nice early morning view.. pretty gold and lilac sky over the top of the carpark towards the golf course.. And Lovely big moon looking at me now.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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9
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365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
30th June 2026 7:08am
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