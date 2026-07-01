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3 Generations.. by julzmaioro
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3 Generations..

Daughter, SIL and Grandaughter came to visit the other day so took advantage to get a selfie with a younin doing a better job.. Meet Taryn Donna and me..
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
July 1st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely shot of you all
July 1st, 2026  
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