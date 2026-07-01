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Previous
Photo 4798
3 Generations..
Daughter, SIL and Grandaughter came to visit the other day so took advantage to get a selfie with a younin doing a better job.. Meet Taryn Donna and me..
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
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365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
28th June 2026 2:07pm
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
July 1st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely shot of you all
July 1st, 2026
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