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Previous
Photo 4800
Another Frosty start on the farm
FB sent me another shot of the frosty paddocks this morning so thought I would share..
Been another glorious winters day once the sunshine thawed the ground..
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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365
Taken
3rd July 2026 5:45pm
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sunrise
,
frost
,
cows
Dianne
ace
Terrific image.
July 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
July 3rd, 2026
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