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Another Frosty start on the farm by julzmaioro
Photo 4800

Another Frosty start on the farm

FB sent me another shot of the frosty paddocks this morning so thought I would share..
Been another glorious winters day once the sunshine thawed the ground..
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details

Dianne ace
Terrific image.
July 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
July 3rd, 2026  
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