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Lovely Memory by julzmaioro
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Lovely Memory

Today has been a bone chilling winters day and didn't get the camera out. But this morning while scrolling through FB a 11 year old memory came up. @dide and I did a photography course in the South Island and we went on to visit her Sister in the lake/Mountain town of Wanaka Suz talked us into taking a helicopter flight up into the Mountains and all going well landing on Roy's Peak. This is Dianne and I on top of the world.. For someone that is a bit nervous of heights This was a biggy for me to get close to the point.. A fantastic memory..
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Dianne ace
That was a fantastic trip! Love that image - we look so brave standing there! Hard to believe that it was 11 years ago.
July 7th, 2026  
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