Lovely Memory

Today has been a bone chilling winters day and didn't get the camera out. But this morning while scrolling through FB a 11 year old memory came up. @dide and I did a photography course in the South Island and we went on to visit her Sister in the lake/Mountain town of Wanaka Suz talked us into taking a helicopter flight up into the Mountains and all going well landing on Roy's Peak. This is Dianne and I on top of the world.. For someone that is a bit nervous of heights This was a biggy for me to get close to the point.. A fantastic memory..