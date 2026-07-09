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Previous
Photo 4806
Joseph's Coat ?
No photo today as busy and a very miserable day.
I was walking down our Country Town main street and spied this coat.. Puffer jacket this time of year is the norm.. But I loved this bright and arty creation.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
11th June 2026 10:22am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That is a very cool coat
July 9th, 2026
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