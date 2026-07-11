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Previous
Photo 4807
Golden light
Just looked out the kitchen window in time to see the girls in this beautiful light.. As I walked out I was sure they would move into the shadows, but clearly they were enjoying the warm winter sun as well.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
11th July 2026 5:03pm
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golden
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cows
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