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Cheeky Face by julzmaioro
Photo 4815

Cheeky Face

Had to share a pic of this cute face. This is our 10 month old (tomorrow) Great Grand Son Tui.. He is the happiest of little boys and just starting to get into mischief.. Like all little boys should.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Dianne ace
Gorgeous kid!
July 19th, 2026  
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