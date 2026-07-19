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Previous
Photo 4815
Cheeky Face
Had to share a pic of this cute face. This is our 10 month old (tomorrow) Great Grand Son Tui.. He is the happiest of little boys and just starting to get into mischief.. Like all little boys should.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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365
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NIKON Z f
Taken
8th July 2026 1:03pm
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tui
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous kid!
July 19th, 2026
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