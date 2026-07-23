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Previous
Photo 4819
Foggy all day...
What a miserable day.. thick fog all day. This was taken at midday.. it was thicker earlier .. and when it did break up a little but was still hanging around the hills.. Thank goodness for a bright splash from my hibiscus.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
23rd July 2026 12:07pm
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winter
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fog
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hibiscus
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