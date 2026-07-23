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Foggy all day... by julzmaioro
Photo 4819

Foggy all day...

What a miserable day.. thick fog all day. This was taken at midday.. it was thicker earlier .. and when it did break up a little but was still hanging around the hills.. Thank goodness for a bright splash from my hibiscus.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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