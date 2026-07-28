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Previous
Photo 4822
Moon Set
Going out early this morning and this beautiful golden moon was dhoning bright just above the horizon.
Had to get FG to reverse a little so as to get the reflection in the pond (also had to wait for the bright lights if a car going past)..
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
28th July 2026 6:08am
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carol white
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2026
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