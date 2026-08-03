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Mini Orchid. by julzmaioro
Photo 4825

Mini Orchid.

Late this afternoon the little orchid was looking lovely with the back light showing up the veins. I had a couple of little trims when Little Tūī came to visit.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
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Dianne ace
Such a cute mini orchid.
August 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2026  
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