Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4825
Mini Orchid.
Late this afternoon the little orchid was looking lovely with the back light showing up the veins. I had a couple of little trims when Little Tūī came to visit.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5932
photos
165
followers
192
following
1321% complete
View this month »
4818
4819
4820
4821
4822
4823
4824
4825
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
3rd August 2026 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pretty
,
orchid
,
mini
Dianne
ace
Such a cute mini orchid.
August 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close