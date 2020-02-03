Sign up
Photo 1009
Flash of Red #3
This is an early morning shot from when
@dide
and I were camping .. It is always a bit hard for me to turn a colourful sunrise shot to b&w but I do like the contrasts and silhouettes of Crab Island ...
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd January 2020 5:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Diana
ace
Lovely scene
February 3rd, 2020
