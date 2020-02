I took this shot when camping with @dide and her friend who had her two Grandies with her .. We went for an early morning adventure out to 'Crab Island' at low tide.. it was slow going on the way out as there was so much for the kids to find in the mud.. the crabs were all a bit quick for us ..I liked the early morning ray's beaming down on Dianne and the kids .. The speck in the top left corner is an aeroplane as this is very near the Auckland Airport..