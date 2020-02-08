Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1014
Flash of Red #8
Driving past here yesterday and had to stop for a shot .. like the fluffy clouds .. The crop in the foreground is wheat that is used as a resting crop for the potato and onion paddocks. I think it will be harvested very soon ..
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3497
photos
216
followers
223
following
277% complete
View this month »
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
Latest from all albums
2480
1011
2481
1012
2482
1013
2483
1014
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Around and About..
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
7th February 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close