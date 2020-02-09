Previous
Flash of Red #9 by julzmaioro
Photo 1015

Flash of Red #9

Making hay while the sunshines... Unfortunetly it has done nothing but shine since this photo has been taken and now we are in the middle of a drought, so this harvest of hay is having to be feed out to the stock already ...
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

@julzmaioro
