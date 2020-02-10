Sign up
Photo 1016
Flash of Red #10
This little group of historic buildings are near the Museum in our town, and a great attraction to both locals and visitors .. I liked that just as I was taking this shot a small family group ran/walked into shot to find a picnic spot ..
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
man
architecture
made
for2020
Rob Z
The buildings give the image such a delightful vintage look - a great place for a picnic!
February 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
A delightful old worlde look ! great monotones !
February 9th, 2020
