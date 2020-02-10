Previous
Flash of Red #10 by julzmaioro
Flash of Red #10

This little group of historic buildings are near the Museum in our town, and a great attraction to both locals and visitors .. I liked that just as I was taking this shot a small family group ran/walked into shot to find a picnic spot ..
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Rob Z ace
The buildings give the image such a delightful vintage look - a great place for a picnic!
February 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful old worlde look ! great monotones !
February 9th, 2020  
