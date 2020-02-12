Previous
Flash of Red.. #12 by julzmaioro
Flash of Red.. #12

This is what is known locally as 'The Church on The Hill'.. It dominates the main street.. It use to be Methodist but it has now been taken over by a Japanese group and they are keeping it in a pristine condition and lovely gardens all around it .
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

julia

@julzmaioro
