Photo 1018
Flash of Red.. #12
This is what is known locally as 'The Church on The Hill'.. It dominates the main street.. It use to be Methodist but it has now been taken over by a Japanese group and they are keeping it in a pristine condition and lovely gardens all around it .
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
5th May 2019 9:27am
Tags
for2020
