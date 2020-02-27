Sign up
Photo 1033
Flash of Red #27
A little delve in the files for this shot .. Loved this scene from our time at Moeraki with the bay shrouded in fog on a very calm morning ...
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3535
photos
217
followers
223
following
Tags
calm
,
moeraki
,
for2020
