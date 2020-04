Some of you showed a bit of interest in the recipe that FG was making yesterday .. Gloria's Courgette ring has been a family favourite for years .. as you can see by the well used recipe book .. The book just automatically opens up at this page .. and it is a good way for those family members that would otherwise not eat courgettes eat this .. it is good cold the next day or reheated for another nights meal .. http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365