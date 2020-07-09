Sign up
Lonely watermelon
Just like lonely cow, but it’s a baby lonely watermelon. So cute!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Jenny
@jumpingjupiter
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th July 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Bonnie McClendon
I love this photo of the baby watermelon. I'm glad you snapped it! Good to see you today Seeester. The tacos were yummy (and made me sleepy lol). Take a nap this afternoon!!
July 9th, 2020
