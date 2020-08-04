Previous
I got my PPE .. yippie by jumpingjupiter
15 / 365

I got my PPE .. yippie

Working at the psych hospital this morning . I’m so tired of wearing mask. I wish I’d wake up tomorrow & the pandemic would just be a bad dream :(
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Jenny

@jumpingjupiter
