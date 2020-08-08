Previous
Social distancing with my Family by jumpingjupiter
20 / 365

Social distancing with my Family

Kylo Ren looking cute right before he steals Seesters yummy sandwich. I’m laughing because that’d the 2nd time I’ve witnessed a dog inhale a delicious sandwich from her. 🤣
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Jenny

@jumpingjupiter
Photo Details

