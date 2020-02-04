Previous
DSC_3043a by jurate
1 / 365

DSC_3043a

I purposefully went today to the park just to take some nice photos. I guess because it's February, or because I am yet to become more creative, I struggled to get some nice shots. Although this one is not so bad, I guess :)
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

@jurate
