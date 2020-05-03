Previous
Turtle May 3 corona walk by just_ella
1 / 365

Turtle May 3 corona walk

Today on our Sunday 'corona' hike we found a really cool looking turtle. He was shy at first but when I picked him up he came out of his shell to see what I was all about. Curious guy.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Ella

@just_ella
