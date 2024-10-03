Previous
plum pruned by justdots
67 / 365

plum pruned

just for the record / cut it back more next time?
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

justdots

@justdots
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise